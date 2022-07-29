A few months after he made his way into the Lodge, we cast an eye over Scott Morrison's pre-politics CV and said it "casts doubt over his strategic campaigning abilities, his management skills and an apparent tendency towards a lack of transparency". Little did we know.

And now, having ditched Parliament this week to address a "global leaders summit" and letting loose some of his less voter-friendly views at his church, the former PM seems less enamoured with the idea of facing voters again.

As such, he's surely soon to return to the private sector -- and we're here to help with his forthcoming job search, getting some advice from professional recruiters and marketing specialists. Firstly, let's sort out this LinkedIn of his: