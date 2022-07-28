The complicated dance of Taiwan diplomacy is becoming increasingly fraught, with a mooted August visit to the beleaguered territory by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi creating any number of potholes to trip up unwary politicians and unsettle the delicate balance of US-China relations.

US President Joe Biden is expected to discuss these Taiwan tensions with China’s President Xi Jinping in a phone call within 24 hours and he has already publicly noted that the US military thinks the trip is “not a good idea”.

Pelosi is not commenting on the trip at all, which was originally planned for earlier in the year and delayed or cancelled when she caught COVID. Reported by the Financial Times last week, this visit has been warmly endorsed by her ideological enemies, no doubt keen to back her into a diplomatic corner. Mike Pompeo, secretary of state under former US president Donald Trump, tweeted: “Nancy, I’ll go with you. I’m banned in China, but not freedom-loving Taiwan. See you there!” US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday ramped up the pressure, saying: “If she doesn’t go now, she’s handing China a sort of a victory of sorts.”