As Myanmar’s brutal military junta resumed state-sanctioned executions for the first time in more than three decades, China’s pivotal role in trying to resolve the country’s ongoing conflict has returned to the top of the West's diplomatic push.

The US has pushed China to join with other nations, including Australia. in condemning the killings. It has not -- and there is much more that needs to be done.

“When it comes to rhetorical condemnation, when it comes to imposing costs, when it comes to the core charge that it cannot be business as usual with the junta. We have discussed the goal of putting Burma back on the path to democracy with virtually all of our allies and partners in the region,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said.