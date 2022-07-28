In the new vibe Parliament of 2022, the likely passage of a bill to give territories the right to legislate on voluntary assisted dying represents perhaps the clearest break from the politics of old.

It was exactly 25 years ago that prime minister John Howard oversaw a political process which stripped the democratic rights of ACT and Northern Territory residents to decide for themselves on the issue.

Then NT chief minister Marshall Perron, who led a Country-Liberal government, remembers it clearly. He introduced a private member's bill that heralded the first voluntary euthanasia legislation in the world.