Cum along now The Aus Headline Bot is a fascinating tool -- collecting the alterations made to headlines of various online publications. It can sketch the subtle shifts in framing and emphasis that go into selling a story, sometimes hinting at a desire to highlight divisive elements, sometimes the desire to avoid defamation, sometimes simply the task of shortening and clarifying what one is trying to say.

And then there are times when it allows you to imagine how the subeditor responsible justified briefly publishing a headline about long COVID symptoms with the word "cum" in it.

Lifting the vape When Sunrise described a segment yesterday thus: "There have been calls for army veterans to be recruited to help stamp out 'out of control' vaping in Queensland schools," we assumed it was a beat-up, the use of a random tweet or a vox pop to peg to a story where actual experts suggest something sensible.