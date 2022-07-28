Australian retail sales slowed last month as high inflation and interest rates took a bite out of household budgets, official data shows.

Retail turnover was up 0.2 per cent in June, at a record $34.2 billion, its sixth straight monthly rise but also its smallest one so far this year, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.

Sean Langcake, head of macroeconomic forecasting for BIS Oxford Economics, said it was a “marked slowing in momentum compared to the strong run of sales over 2022 to date.”

Retail trade increased of 0.7 per cent in May, by 0.9 per cent in April and 1.6 per cent in March.

“Considering how strong price inflation for retail goods was in Q2, this is quite a soft print and implies volumes growth was likely negative in the June quarter,” Mr Langcake said in a note to clients.

“We are starting to see pressures on household budgets from fast inflation and higher interest rates weighing on sales volumes.”

Ben Dorber, head of retail statistics at the ABS, said that turnover rose in three of Australia’s six official industries and fell in the others.

“Cost of living pressures appear to be slowing the growth in spending,” he said.

Cafes, restaurants and takeaway food services had the largest rise, gaining 2.7 per cent, followed by clothing and other retailing.

Spending in department stores fell 3.7 per cent, while spending fell 0.3 per cent on both retail food and household goods.

Turnover rose 1.8 per cent in the Northern Territory, 0.7 per cent in Queensland, 0.6 per cent in ACT and 0.5 per cent in WA and Tasmania.

It fell 0.2 per cent in NSW and was flat in SA and Victoria.

“Given the increases in prices we’ve seen in the consumer price index, it will also be important to look at changes in the volumes of retail goods, in next week’s release of quarterly data,” Mr Dorber said.

On an annual basis, retail turnover was up 12 per cent over the previous year.