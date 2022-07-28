Wonder no more. The Department of Justice is investigating former president Donald Trump for potential criminal liability relating to his attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Yesterday The Washington Post reported that a federal grand jury has heard detailed testimony about Trump’s actions following the election through to the January 6 insurrection and beyond. Its focus centres upon allegations of seditious conspiracy, obstruction of an official government proceeding, and fraud related to the fake electors plot.

If indicted, Trump would be the first US president charged with a crime. Richard Nixon, who was named an unindicted co-conspirator for his role in the Watergate scandal, was pardoned by Gerald Ford after he resigned to spare the nation a trial.

Federal grand jury proceedings are secret. However, witnesses are not bound by this requirement and may disclose their appearance and evidence if they choose.