Tuesday night in midwinter... well, that can see bed beckon early. Hunted on Ten drew 852,000 nationally -- a week ago the Tuesday night ep averaged 826,000, but the total seven-day streaming (BVOD) and delayed viewing saw that jump to a much stronger 1.125 million, up 36%. These days, that’s a genuine hit.
Beauty and the Geek on Nine boosted its audience 34% to 704,000 from 528,000 a week ago. It averaged 539,000 last night. 7.30 on the ABC, a solid 744,000 for a Tuesday night, and host Sarah Ferguson got an extra 629,000 for her interview on The ABC Of.
Nine’s night from Seven, Ten and the ABC.
