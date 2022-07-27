As the 47th Parliament sat for the first time, a group of young climate protesters were dragged out of Parliament House.

Climate group Tomorrow Movement brought a busload of young activists to Canberra on Tuesday to speak to parliamentarians about the need for climate action.

The group's demands include increasing Australia’s carbon emissions target to speed up the decarbonisation of the Australian economy, a climate jobs guarantee, improving housing access, and launching a Senate inquiry to investigate these issues.