While the government is wedded to its better but still insufficient 2030 emissions reduction target, its climate bill is stepping in the right direction. It will reestablish a Climate Change Authority (CCA) to "provide advice on any new or updated emissions reduction targets", in the words of Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen, at least every five years. But decision-making about pursuing those targets will remain with politicians.

It's a simplified version of the climate bill Zali Steggall brought to Parliament during the last term, including an annual statement to Parliament on progress towards meeting targets.

Bowen says "decision-making on national targets should and will remain with the government of the day". If Treasurer Jim Chalmers has said that decision-making on interest rates should and will be with the government of the day, he'd be howled down -- it's now orthodoxy that monetary policy is too important to be left to politicians. The Reserve Bank doesn't "advise" on the appropriate interest rate level, it sets them -- because we don't trust politicians to do it.