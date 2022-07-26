Greens political party ranger Last week we lamented our reliance on Greens shitposting for weird political content. And they appeared to be happy to oblige us -- producing this eye-catching monstrosity:

https://www.facebook.com/AustralianGreens/posts/pfbid0YuSczsdqZAgZvu65WpEZmk226JAnCoadipXAuRwsYKG8ktxC765MJYSrxgoSTAJnl

As an example of the deliberately bad political posting, this mock-up of the new members of Parliament is mildly amusing. As a reminder that the new cohort of Australia's most progressive party contains two fewer people of colour than a kids show from the early ’90s, it's either a lot funnier, or a lot less funny.

I Grant you Though it deprives us of reading the kind of insight that equates teal voters in Australia to Trump voters (which is true, as long as you ignore almost literally everything that defines and motivates each group), the news that Stan Grant has been appointed the new host of ABC's flagship bad show Q+A is a good move, given its primary way of drumming up attention is through outrage. Grant passed that test earlier this year during a fill-in stint, turfing out a questioner some 20 minutes after the fact for apparently “advocating violence” in a question that, while based on a shaky premise, didn't involve a clear call to violence.