Another big Monday night -- Hunted, 903,000 nationally, was down 90,000 from last Monday night but still holding viewers. Have You Been Paying Attention? -- 901,000 nationally, up 1000 from a week ago -- made Ten the after-7pm winner.

Nine and Seven were kept in the race only by the 6 to 7pm news figures: 1.45 million for Seven and 1.18 million for Nine, plus 1 million for ACA, which helped Nine withstand Ten’s challenge.

Ten though did very well (again in the key demos) with the two hits. Seven starts its Commonwealth Games coverage on Friday and with the AFL will dominate the next week or more.