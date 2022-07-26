Hundreds of East Timorese temporary migrant workers are applying for asylum once in Australia under the mistaken belief that it's an out from the "slave"-like conditions of their current visas. Most do not qualify for permanent protection, which leaves them stranded in Australia with no visa or work rights -- a fast-track to unlawful status.

A Crikey investigation has revealed that desperation and false information are largely to blame.

'I want to work, just not this job'

The East Timorese who come to Australia as part of the seasonal worker program (SWP) and Pacific labour scheme (PLS) -- now under the umbrella (or shade) of the PALM (Pacific Australia Labour Mobility) program -- serve a single employer for a fixed term. They do one job and one job only, and then go home. If they opt out early, they also go home. Once home, it can be difficult to return. The labour is mostly factory- or farm-based and not for the faint-hearted (aka Australians).