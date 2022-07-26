Consumer confidence has improved slightly but remains at levels last seen in the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, a key survey shows.

The weekly ANZ-Roy Morgan consumer confidence index rose by 0.7 per cent to 82.6 points in the seven days ended July 24.

That compares to a 0.2 per cent rise in the previous week.

“Confidence, however, remained very weak and at levels last seen during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic,” ANZ head of Australian economics David Plank said on Tuesday.

The data comes ahead of key inflation numbers to be released by the Australia Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday, which are expected to show the consumer price index rose again in the June quarter.

“Headlines about another surge in actual inflation when the Q2 CPI is published will likely place some downward pressure on sentiment this week,” Mr Plank said.

This is because the inflation rate, which is expected to have risen to 6.2 per cent from 5.1 per cent in the March quarter, is likely to set the scene for another, large interest rate hike in August.

The Reserve Bank of Australia could lift its cash interest rate, currently at 1.35 per cent, by as much as 50 basis points to 1.85 per cent.

This is likely to prompt the big banks to follow suit and increase the rates on their variable home loan products.

The ANZ-Roy Morgan survey also measured inflation expectations over the week to find that households believe prices have risen by two percentage points to six per cent.

This is broadly in line with financial market expectations for the June quarter inflation outcome.