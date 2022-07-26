If Anthony Albanese wants a long and memorable run as prime minister, he could do worse than read the doctoral dissertation of his Treasurer, Dr Jim Chalmers.

The Chalmers thesis analyses the prime ministership of the legendary Paul Keating, who has been out of office now for a quarter of a century but who remains a genuine Labor hero. Most likely it’s already a manual for success for the young treasurer who, aged only 44, can probably look forward to another two decades in public life, hopefully (for him) in government -- or even as leader of his party and as prime minister.

The thesis, submitted in 2004 when Chalmers was working in the Labor Party head office while also researching at Australian National University, traces the sources a Labor prime minister needs to tap if they are to succeed. And it assesses where Keating won and lost.