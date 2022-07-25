A month ago, Victorian Liberal MPs simultaneously posted a red graphic to their social media accounts with a simple mantra written in big, white text: “Remember this November”.

The three-word slogan is key to the state opposition’s efforts to end their time in the political wilderness by defeating the Daniel Andrews Labor government. At the moment, this looks like a tall order as the Labor Party still has a comfortable lead in the polls.

The Victorian Liberal Party’s plan to overcome this popularity deficit is a campaign that doesn’t mention them. The "Remember this November" branding doesn’t use the Liberal Party's name, logo, policies or members. It’s even coloured red, not too far off from the Labor Party’s own branding.