Russia shows no signs of calling off its invasion in Ukraine, with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov signalling an expansion of its territorial aims from the east to also include parts of the south.

Across the country, cities have been flattened and key infrastructure destroyed. In regions on the frontline, the attacks have been relentless as each side makes small gains in civilian areas.

It’s a humanitarian disaster. With men of fighting age not permitted to leave the country, many residents chose to stay to protect their homes, while some returned home after fleeing. They’re living among the rubble.