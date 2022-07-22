First it was a Top Gun sequel. Now Avatar, the highest-grossing movie ever made, is returning after 13 years. So which other blockbusters should Hollywood bring back -- and how should they be tweaked to better fit our doom-scrolling world? Crikey satirist Tom Red checks the rushes.

Bourne Again

Our hero, Jason Bourne (Matt Damon) is found unconscious on the grounds of a Pentecostal mega-church in Pennant Hills, NSW. He has no memory of who he is, how he got there and why his clothes are caked in spicy Sri Lankan masala paste. Posing as the church’s new preacher, Jason uncovers a devious plot to tithe the incomes of all Australians, a conspiracy that stretches all the way to the middle tier of the Liberal Party.