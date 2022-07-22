I know the ABC’s broadcast of the first concert in the refurbished concert hall at the Sydney Opera House was symbolic -- the featured classical piece was Mahler’s Resurrection symphony -- but give me William Barton and his wonderful Australian music any day over the turgid notes from the Viennese conductor composer. Still, it had 306,000 national viewers.

The 7pm ABC news (868,000) and 7.30 (716,000) were the best for the ABC and saw it sneak home into third ahead of Ten.

Nine’s NRL game (549,000), Nine News (1.06 million for the hour) and ACA (888,000) won the night for the network in total people and the main channels. Seven’s hour of news did better (1.4 million people), the 90 minutes or so of Home and Away did OK (668,000 average) -- but that was it.