Lessons learned Yesterday, Bernard Keane put it starkly: "Evil never sleeps, and evil is patient. Fossil fuel companies know that electoral spikes in demand for climate action can be resisted and seen off." The Coalition, after the climate change election scooped its core vote as efficiently as a grapefruit spoon, appears to be counting on that. How else to explain the major talking points from Coalition figures this week? Such as Senator Hollie Hughes responding to the calamitous environmental report that her government had kept under wraps by expressing worry about what the future would bring... for the mining industry. As she told the ABC’s Afternoon Briefing, she was worried about "what sort of legislation they are going to want to introduce that could ... impact our ability to continue to mine, to also look for these coal and gas reserves ... Climate change is not Australia’s problem, it is not a regional problem."

Meanwhile, opposition environment spokesman Jonathon Duniam broke his long silence to accuse minister Tanya Plibersek of engaging in "partisan finger-pointing and game-playing".

Of course, as it turns out, the difference of opinion appears to be largely a question of emphasis -- Prime Minister Anthony Albanese appears to believe very similar things to Hughes and Duniam. Turns out Australia's mining industry doesn't make any real impact on world emissions, and asking for more action is playing politics! Or so Albo told The Australian: