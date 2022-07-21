ANZ might be the laggard of the big four, with a market capitalisation of only $60 billion and a residential loan book of just $261 billion going into this proposed Suncorp acquisition.

However, unlike most ASX200 companies, ANZ is also majority owned by its 550,000 retail shareholders who are being asked to stump up more than half of the current $3.5 billion equity raising.

Unlike the dodgy $1.2 billion Carsales capital raising, which I recently criticised in Crikey for failing to compensate the 11,000 out of 19,000 retail shareholders who declined to participate, ANZ has opted to use the so-called PAITREO capital-raising model.