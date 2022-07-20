On the final day of a major music festival in Byron Bay, I’ll be chatting to a crowd of hungover adults and chaperoned minors about the invasion of Ukraine.

Splendour in the Grass -- like most major events -- didn’t go ahead in 2020 and 2021 but has got the go-ahead this year, running from this Thursday to Sunday at the North Byron Parklands in Wooyung. The event will host up to 50,000 people a day across three days of music and four nights of camping. Along with headlining acts, there’s also comedy, yoga, Q+A live, and art installations.

I’ll be there too, sitting on a panel with three others to discuss "War in the Modern Age", as well as the military technology used in the invasion of Ukraine and the impact this has on the humanitarian crisis.