While here in Australia we’re experiencing multiple one-in-100-year floods and winters so cold and wet that our farmers can’t grow enough food to keep supermarket shelves stocked, a devastating heatwave is melting the the UK and Europe.

The effects of climate change in Europe mean that tens of millions of people are suffering through the worst heatwave the continent has ever seen. Fires are burning in France, Spain -- even London. Dangerous heat levels have claimed thousands of lives from Madrid to Paris. And infrastructure is crumbling, with roads melting and airport runways buckling.

Here’s what the heatwave looks like from the people who live there.