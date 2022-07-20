A rare tie between Nine and Seven in total people last night -- Nine won the main channels by 0.2 points. Ten was third as the audience for Hunted dipped to 826,000 from 993,000 on Tuesday and 851,000 on Monday for the launch. Ten’s moment of glory winning the main channels on Monday night quickly faded -- it had one show too few last night for a repeat victory.

Seven gave us the night’s highlight: ABBA vs Queen, a confected comparison between a Swedish singing group and a British rock/pop band -- and it drew 649,000. Nine’s highlight was Beauty and the Geek with 528,000 -- that’s Big Brother numbers, making the show one for Nine's BVOD PR machine, I think.

And that was the night. Shaun Micallef is back for Ten in Brain Eisteddfod tonight. Will Ten’s core viewers cope with the idea of an eisteddfod? Its brief synopsis makes it ideal for Mad As Hell to parody, like it has done with Vera and Shetland, in the new MAH season beginning tonight.