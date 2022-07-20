To those who equate the ACT and federal governments as one and the same, it will come as a shock that, short of location-location, the two could not be further apart.

The ACT government achieved two national firsts this week with the opening of a fixed pill-testing site and an impending shutdown of all fossil-fuel-powered car and truck sales from 2035. It has, once again, scored itself the title of most progressive government to grace the nation.

So how does a territory bogged by the cement shoes of federal politics manage to be on the front foot of social policy innovation?