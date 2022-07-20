Six men have been arrested after police seized $50 million of cocaine and busted a multi-national crime syndicate accused of importing drugs into NSW.

NSW Police said earlier this year a joint operation involving Australian and British authorities began investigating a criminal syndicate suspected to be importing prohibited drugs.

They uncovered an airfreight consignment with 125kg of cocaine concealed inside the base of an industrial generator.

Organised Crime Squad detectives raided a property at Cawdor in Sydney’s southwest on Tuesday afternoon.

During the operation a Mercedes van and Pantech truck fled the property.

Police say the truck driver rammed several police cars before both vehicles were stopped.

The driver and passenger of the truck – two men aged 29 and 32 – as well as the driver of the van, a 29-year-old man, were all arrested.

Detectives then raided a property at Lane Cove in Sydney’s north, seizing numerous items.

A 29-year-old man has since been charged with importing a commercial quantity of border-controlled drug, supplying a commercial quantity of a prohibited drug, participating in a criminal group and contributing to criminal activity.

A 32-year-old man is facing the same drug charges as well as using an offensive weapon to prevent lawful detention.

The two men were refused bail to appear at Fairfield Local Court on Wednesday.

A second 29-year-old man has also been charged with importing a commercial quantity of border-controlled drugs, participating in a criminal group and contributing to criminal activity.

He was refused bail to appear at Liverpool Local Court.

About the same time, officers attached to the UK National Crime Agency executed a number of warrants in Britain and arrested three men.

They are being held on suspicion of conspiracy to export a controlled drug and are being questioned by officers.