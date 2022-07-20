The Reserve Bank will have its monetary policy examined as part of an independent review, the first since the 1980s.

Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers says the terms of reference for the review have been finalised, with a three-member independent panel appointed to lead it.

The review will be led by external member of the Bank of England’s financial policy committee Professor Carolyn Wilkins, leading macroeconomist Professor Renee Fry-McKibbin, and secretary for public sector reform Dr Gordon de Brouwer.

The independent review will examine monetary policy arrangements, including whether the bank’s current inflation-targeting framework is appropriate.

Get Crikey FREE to your inbox every weekday morning with the Crikey Worm. Email Sign up By subscribing you are agreeing to our terms and conditions

Dr Chalmers said the review would the first undertaken since the current monetary policy was instituted in the 1990s.

“The Reserve Bank is a crucial economic institution which has served Australia well for more than six decades,” he said.

“This is all about ensuring we have the world’s best and most effective central bank into the future.”

The announcement of the review comes as the Reserve Bank’s governor prepares to deliver a speech at the Australian Strategic Business Forum in Melbourne on Wednesday.

The address, which will cover inflation and the future of money, comes amid warnings that Australia’s inflation levels are set to increase further during the coming year.

It is expected the review into the Reserve Bank will produce its final report to the government, alongside recommendations, by March 2023.

The review will also consult with economic experts from Australia and overseas, as well as former Reserve Bank board members. The public will also be able to submit submissions.

Dr Chalmers said the review would be critical given the range of long-term challenges to the national economy on the horizon.

“This is an important opportunity to ensure that our monetary policy framework is the best it can be, to make the right calls in the interests of the Australian people and their economy,” he said.

“The review will consider the RBA’s objectives, mandate, the interaction between monetary, fiscal and macroprudential policy, its governance, culture, operations and more.”

However, the RBA’s payments, financial infrastructure, banking and banknotes functions will be excluded from the terms of reference of the review, as will the function of the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority.

Analysis conducted in reviews of other central banks, such as the US Federal Reserve, will also be taken into account by the independent panel.