Thirty years ago American feminist, journalist and author Susan Faludi made clear the connection between a war on women and the attack on reproductive rights: “It is inevitable that even the most modest efforts by women to control their fertility spark a firestorm of opposition [because] all of women’s aspirations -- whether for education, work or any form of self-determination -- ultimately rest on their ability to decide whether and when to bear children.”

So why is it that when the reproductive future of American women has never seemed darker, many seem unable to articulate what’s being done to them in a way that packs an emotional punch?

The problem is the loss of feminist language and with it the centuries of feminist analyses of precisely the social, political, legal and medical fertility predicament we face now.