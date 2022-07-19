"Bad work for your lot in the Lords, hey!" says I, and Mr Disraeli lowered his lids at me in that smart affected way he had. "You know the Jewish Bill getting thrown out. Bellows to mend in Whitehall. Bad luck all round, what?" I went on. "What with Shylock running second at Epsom. I had twenty quid on him myself!"

I heard Loch mutter behind me "Good God", but friend Disraeli just put his head back and looked at me.

"Indeed," he said. "How remarkable. And you aspire to politics do you, Mr Flashman?"