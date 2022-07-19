It took nearly three years, but we could well be witnessing COVID-19’s death rattle.

With more than 98% of people catching just a mild -- or even asymptomatic -- case of the virus, the current wave of infections could be its last hurrah as vaccines take hold. As expected, COVID has become as lethal as the flu with a case fatality rate of 0.1%.

Hospitalisations are high, but the overall percentage of cases requiring hospitalisation is low. Of the 341,204 active cases across the country, 5001 -- or less than 1.4% -- are in hospital. That’s a huge drop since August last year when about 10% of all COVID cases required hospitalisation.