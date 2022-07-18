It's been two months since Anthony Albanese came into office and he is still working his way through what was left by the previous inhabitant. At any given press conference, the PM is apt to say something like "My government has not made this decision; this is a decision that was inherited," but it's starting to wear thin -- even if true.

To help with Labor's spring cleaning, Crikey has put together an inventory of the policies in Scott Morrison's "deceased estate", as told by the PM and his team:

$1 trillion in debt

The balance sheet is being leveraged left, right and centre in the hope that the numbers will do much of the talking. Albanese’s debt doorman, Treasurer Jim Chalmers, has been keen to remind voters that inheritance to the tune of $1 trillion has really hamstrung the government: “There’s no point mincing words about the sorts of conditions that we have inherited. We’ve inherited high and rising inflation and rising interest rates. We’ve inherited falling real wages. And we’ve inherited a trillion dollars in debt with nowhere near enough to show for it.”