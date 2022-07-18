"Give Woodside the boot!"

Go to a Fremantle Dockers AFL home game these days and you're likely to be greeted by fans with a message: our club shouldn’t accept sponsorships from the resource giant. They also shout "Go Dockers!", just to make it clear they are both conservation-minded and footy fanatics.

It’s hard not to agree with them. Such sponsorships are on the same spectrum as sporting clubs taking money from alcohol companies -- and previously cigarette and asbestos companies.