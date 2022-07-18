Mullets are back -- in sport in particular and also after Cameron Smith’s stunning victory at golf’s British Open. But why stop at golf and AFL? When will the long-in-the-back, short-in-the-front 1970s-style grace the heads of our political leaders?

We asked resident artist Mitchell Squire to reimagine some of our top people with the recently repopularised hairstyle. Here's his vision.

Anthony Albanese: 'The Utilitarian'

Starting at the top, here's the kind of mullet we believe the prime minister would rock (when needed).