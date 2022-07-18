State and territory ministers for women and the federal minister, Katy Gallagher, will meet this week to discuss safeguarding Australia’s abortion laws and draft a national agreement on standards.

A national approach has been a possibility since 2020 when the Women’s Health Strategy was implemented, aiming to make abortions universally accessible by 2030. This would mean making abortions available in public hospitals.

Along with amendments to state and territory abortion laws, much-needed changes to Medicare and the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) guidelines are on the cards. TGA guidelines regarding abortion pills haven’t been updated since they were first approved in 2012.