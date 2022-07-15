What a dull night after the Wednesday night whack-a-doodle from Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium for Game 3 of Origin. No biff, no bash... no sport except the Tour de France on SBS (203,000 for the assault on/descent of the legendary Alpe d’Huez) or the first round of the British Open grass-growing championships on Fox Sports (61,000).

So it was Netflix and YouTube (or an early bedtime), which proved to be more attractive that what was on our TV channels last night apart from the ABC's 7.30 (689,000 nationally). Also on the ABC, Q+A (346,000 nationally) was another meander-thon.

Seven won because of its news hour outrated everything else (1.369 million viewers average for the hour), then helped by Home and Away averaging 655,000 from 7-8.30pm. The network's 5.30pm part of The Chase Australia with 870,000 was again the most watched non-news program.