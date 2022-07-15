A program that brings workers from Pacific island nations to Australia has been boosted in a bid to address critical skills shortages.

The Pacific Australia Labour Mobility scheme has been expanded to include the services industry, which will include aged care, tourism and hospitality.

Currently, the scheme has been focused on industries such as agriculture and other blue-collar sectors.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the expansion would allow for more workers in industries where there had been workforce shortage.

“This is good for our Pacific island neighbours because what it enables is more women to participate in the scheme,” he told reporters in Fiji on Friday.

“But it’s also good for Australia because these are areas in which there are massive skills shortages.”

Currently, there are 25,000 workers from the Pacific who are in Australia on the scheme, including 2600 from Fiji.

The prime minister said the government would also look to expand the scheme to allow for workers to travel with their families.

He said a previous exclusion on families may have been a factor in fewer people taking up the scheme.

“A practical measure that we will have, and one that shows that we respect people from the Pacific and their contribution that they are making, is to allow families to be able to apply to join in Australia for that period of time,” he said.

“That, to me, seems to be a common sense move … it’s something that we’ll implement.”

Industries across the country have been experiencing employee shortages, driven by a tight labour market, record low unemployment and rising COVID-19 cases.

Mr Albanese said the expansion of the scheme would provide not only an economic boost to Australia but to countries across the Pacific as well.

“The average participant in those scheme remit around $6000 a year back to their country of origin as well,” he said.

“It’s a way of boosting the economy (in the Pacific) whilst making a real difference back in Australia. I think this is an example whereby our practical partnership is producing enormous benefit.”