First Americans got rid of Trump in 2020. Then Australians got rid of Scott Morrison in May. Last week, the Tories rid themselves of Boris Johnson, even if he's lingering like a particularly malignant odour left by Larry the Cat at No.10. Time to cheer the return of normality or, at least, the departure of lying populism?

The gruesome threesome have commonly been lumped together -- by some of us with carefully constructed caveats about key differences, by others with much less subtlety. But the differences and similarities between them constitute myriad combinations.

All three routinely lied as a core function of their personal political style, but Trump was an extraordinary outli(a)r, lying virtually every time he opened his mouth. Trump and Johnson both came from television, whereas Morrison was from marketing. All three posed as opponents of elites while being elites themselves. Johnson and Morrison were never fully able to capture their own parties, at neither the parliamentary or membership level, and to an extent were hired to win elections, whereas Trump even now retains a tight grip on the Republican Party at both levels. Trump and Morrison were both defeated at elections at which their personal character was a key issue; the Tories struck Johnson down before that could happen in the UK.