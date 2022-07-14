This is the third in a three-part series examining how Marie Stopes became the leading provider of abortion services in Australia, the sole provider of RU-486, concerns about its dominance, and what the future holds. Read the rest of the series here.

Australia is moving to make access to sexual and reproductive health universal by 2030, including abortion services in the public health system in line with the National Women’s Health Strategy.

Women have been reliant on costly private clinics for decades, with many hospitals only stepping up to provide services once these clinics close -- usually due to lack of funding.