Michael Cohen warned us. Two years before the January 6 insurrection, former US president Donald Trump’s one-time fixer testified to the House Oversight Committee about his former boss: “I fear that if he loses the election in 2020 that there will never be a peaceful transition of power.”

Cohen is not Nostradamus. But his prediction was spot on. He knew Trump better than most.

Now America knows too. The January 6 Committee held its seventh public hearing on Tuesday, with direct testimony that confirmed Trump was informed repeatedly by his advisers, administration officials and campaign staff that he had lost the 2020 presidential election. He knew there was no evidence that the result was rigged or stolen. Despite this, he refused to concede. Instead, he attempted a coup d’état.