Australian working women earn less than men from the moment they enter the workforce, and the gap is eroding their economic security over their lifetime.

It costs Australia billions of dollars a year and has for decades, yet we baulk when it comes to investing in the obvious solutions.

The fourth edition of the She's Price(d)less: The economics of the gender pay gap report by KPMG, Diversity Council Australia and the Workplace Gender Equality Agency estimates the national pay gap at $966 million a week or $51.8 billion a year. That's almost a billion dollars in earnings a week that working women are missing out on, and while there are various approaches and data sources to calculating the pay gap, they all favour men.