It might only be a one-off, but Seven Network was easily beaten into third last night behind Nine and Ten.

Seven, of course, will tell us that it’s still on top and that programs such as Big Brother (516,000 nationally) remain well viewed by streamers and others in the seven-day viewing window. And of course there was a reason for Ten doing so well: the first part of the grand finale of MasterChef Australia (915,000) and then Have You Been Paying Attention? (817,000).

Nine finished the 2022 season of Australian Ninja Warrior (738,000), but after another solid 6 to 7pm win for Seven News (1.5 million for the hour) it was all downhill. In reality, with the men’s final from Wimbledon and then the third State of Origin on Wednesday -- and knowing Ten planned to end the 2022 season of MCA Monday and Tuesday nights -- Seven decided to run dead as a doornail and start again next week.