Uber Alles The revelations from the Uber Files -- leaks showing the systematic and relentless way Uber changed the world for the worse by courting world leaders, actively breaking the law, and destroying employment conditions -- continue. Today The Guardian has a rundown of the media companies Uber courted for favourable coverage:

Uber courted leading media barons across Europe and India with the aim of using their clout to secure more favourable treatment from governments, leaked documents reveal. It asked existing media investors to lobby on its behalf and offered others prized stakes in the company.

The tech company’s charm offensive targeted the owners of publications including the UK’s Daily Mail, France’s Les Echos, Italy’s La Repubblica and L’Espresso, Germany’s Die Welt and Bild and the Times of India. The German deal was discussed internally as a way of gaining political 'support and influence' in Germany and Brussels ...