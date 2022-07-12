Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s jobs and skills summit will be his first contribution to the famed Labor tradition of crafting consensus through big-ticket events.

“We intend to bring together business, unions, civil society groups, other levels of government,” he said, angling for optimal inclusion when he announced the September summit at a press conference yesterday.

Albanese appears to be following the playbook of parley pioneer Bob Hawke, who rolled out the 1983 National Economic Summit almost immediately after taking office.