Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s jobs and skills summit will be his first contribution to the famed Labor tradition of crafting consensus through big-ticket events.
“We intend to bring together business, unions, civil society groups, other levels of government,” he said, angling for optimal inclusion when he announced the September summit at a press conference yesterday.
Albanese appears to be following the playbook of parley pioneer Bob Hawke, who rolled out the 1983 National Economic Summit almost immediately after taking office.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.