Drew Pavlou describes himself as a human rights activist, larrikin and adventurer from Australia. Many would also consider him a young troublemaker. But his campaign to draw attention at Wimbledon this week to the disappearance of Chinese former tennis player Peng Shuai is a timely reminder that we move on too fast.

And he deserves credit for that.

Where is Peng Shuai? Why hasn’t the former doubles champion been mentioned by anyone, as they devour Pimm's, strawberries and cream on the Wimbledon green?