There’s always a post-election honeymoon period when a newly elected PM has the time, space and energy to play nice with the news media. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has been busy, clocking up 28 one-on-one media interviews spanning radio and TV (including four appearances on Sky News) during the seven weeks since being sworn in on May 23, 2022. That doesn't include doorstops and press conferences.

There's been much to discuss: Russia's assault on Ukraine, China's agenda in the Pacific, NATO, and relations with France. And on the home front, there's been flood disasters, cost-of-living pressures, and food shortages (to name but a few national crises).

What do we learn about Albanese's media messaging in comparison with his predecessor?