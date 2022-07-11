Consumer fears over inflation and interest rates could be highlighted in the latest economic data as households weigh cost-of-living concerns against a booming jobs market.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday morning will release household spending figures for May after the previous monthly figures showed expenditure was up 7.6 per cent through the year.

The biggest increases were in spending on furnishings and household equipment.

Also on Tuesday, ANZ and Roy Morgan will issue weekly consumer confidence surveys, while Westpac and the Melbourne Institute will jointly release monthly consumer sentiment surveys.

“The sentiment surveys will highlight consumer worries about rising inflationary pressures and interest rates,” CommSec senior economist Ryan Felsman wrote in a note last week.

“The main positive is the strength of the job market.”

The ABS will also release monthly figures for overseas arrivals and departures on Tuesday.