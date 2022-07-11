In case you're wondering how irrational Australia's business leaders are, consider the current position of business lobby groups on the simultaneous surges of COVID and flu.

The context: widespread sick leave is stretching a job market already plagued by worker shortages across most industries. Employers are being warned that raging respiratory illnesses will inflict growing rates of absenteeism.

The response from business: workers must be prevented from working from home and prevented from wearing masks. As they lined up to tell Nine newspapers: the inevitable Jennifer Westacott of the Business Council thinks working from home would "stifle our recovery and cripple small business". Australian Industry Group Victoria thinks working from home would "undermine the really good effort that employers and employees have made".