For the Murdoch family to lose one prime minister is a misfortune. To lose a second is just plain careless.
Scott Morrison and Boris Johnson weren't just any prime ministers, either. These were valuable assets invested with long-nurtured relationships.
It’s stuck the family with two big challenges: how to fill the political hole where Johnson was standing just a week ago, and how to fracture the surprisingly durable Albanese honeymoon.
