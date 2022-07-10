Australia’s jobless rate is tipped to hit its lowest level in 48 years when official data is released later this week.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics will release its June labour force survey on Thursday.

CBA Group economists expect around 25,000 jobs to be added in the month, with the unemployment rate easing from 3.9 per cent to 3.8 per cent, the lowest level since August 1974.

NAB economists say the participation rate should be sustained at 66.7 per cent.

The Commonwealth Bank’s household spending intentions index for June will be released on Tuesday, alongside the ABS’s household spending indicator for May.

Also on Tuesday, the latest consumer confidence data will be released by ANZ-Roy Morgan and the Westpac-Melbourne Institute.

It is expected the surveys will underline consumer concern about rising inflation and interest rates.

The National Australia Bank will issue its June business survey featuring updates on confidence and conditions on Tuesday.

Confidence and conditions eased in May, but remain above their long-run averages with employment conditions hitting a 10-month high.

Economists will be examining the ABS’s March quarter building activity report on Wednesday for the latest indications of dwelling starts and “work yet to be done” estimates.

Australian shares had their best week in more than three months last week, with commodity prices rebounding.

The benchmark index posted a weekly gain of 2.1 per cent to end on Friday at 6678 points.

The local market is expected to dip at the open on Monday after a mixed session on Wall Street on Friday when US investors reacted to a strong jobs report.

The closely watched data from the US Labor Department showed non-farm payrolls rose by a stronger than expected 372,000 jobs in June.

The report also showed the jobless rate was 3.6 per cent in the month and average hourly earnings rose 0.3 per cent after gaining 0.4 per cent in May.

By the US close, the S&P 500 had lost 0.09 per cent to end at 3,899.18 points while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.11 per cent to 11,633.81 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.17 per cent to 31,330.08.

The most active Australian share price index futures contract closed down 0.3 per cent at 6597 points.