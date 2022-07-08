AFL wins -- 580,000 nationally across Victoria, SA, WA and southern NSW. NRL wins -- 427,000 nationally and wins most of NSW and Queensland. Bottom line: Seven wins the night from Nine, Ten and the ABC because last night’s AFL game was a top of the table clash (and Geelong is now on top).

In non-sporting numbers, MasterChef Australia on Ten: 640,000. Q+A on the ABC: 274,000.

